1.4 million life insurance customers spend two working days on hold with insurers

Over a lifetime

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
According to new data from DeadHappy, customers are still dealing with long waiting times to speak with their life insurance provider.

Over the course of a lifetime, life insurance customers will spend an average of two working days waiting to talk to someone on the phone, the data found.

Over one-third (36%) of people surveyed said they have given up trying to communicate with their provider on the phone and have instead resorted to emails or social media messaging channels.

On average, customers were prepared to wait as long as 21 minutes on hold to the provider before giving up, although 15 minutes was the point where one-third (31%) of respondents began to feel frustrated.

The top irritations customers experienced were hold music, pre-recorded messages selling other company products and being randomly disconnected, the research found.

The challenger provider stated that the findings show that "painfully slow processes are still embedded within the sector."

Phil Zeidler, co-founder of DeadHappy, commented: "The life insurance industry is one that is steeped in quite old-fashioned practises which invariably mean for the modern-day consumer, far longer and lengthier processes than they are used to.

"We're a ‘need it now' society - people used to be satisfied with faxing, banking cheques and waiting days for them to clear and posting letters - whereas now we have emails, direct bank transfers and so many forms of instant messaging, it's frustrating for consumers to still come across such out-of-date ways of doing things.

"The life insurance sector needs to be overhauled - and fast. It's completely possible to provide comprehensive life insurance policies, without asking 50 questions that take hours to complete."

John Brazier
