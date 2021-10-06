The Exeter taps Jamie Page as head of strategic partnerships

Page will be responsible for driving The Exeter's relationships with existing and potential strategic partners, supporting adviser firms with the growth of their own businesses, and introducing them to "the mutual's passion for creating member-focused outcomes."

He joins The Exeter from Vitality UK where he held the role of Head of Exclusive Associates. Prior to that, Page was strategics partnership manager at Aviva and help previous senior management positions at Friends Life Group.

Commenting on his new role, Page said: "The Exeter has fostered and developed some valued relationships across the sector, and I look forward to working closely with existing and potential partners.

"Also, as someone who grew up and lives in the city of Exeter, I'm really excited to be joining an organisation that not only works to widen access to insurance across the industry but plays an active role within the local community, supporting other local businesses, charity partners and community initiatives."

Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter, said: "Continuing to drive relationships with key distribution partners will be key to The Exeter's growth in the coming year and we are excited to welcome Jamie onboard.

"With his extensive experience, we look forward to the valuable contribution he will bring to The Exeter team and our clients."