Dr Subashini M to depart Aviva

Having first joined Aviva in 2015, Dr Subashini will officially depart from the insurer tomorrow before beginning her new role as director of science and wellness at health food retailer, Holland & Barrett.

Dr Subashini initially joined Aviva as clinical transformation lead in 2015, before taking on the role of associate medical director in mid-2017, while also creating and curating content of domain-specific knowledge for Aviva's data scientists across the insurers various markets and functions.

Speaking to COVER, Dr Subashini said: "While working in the insurance industry might not seem as rewarding as operating on cancer patients at first glance, my 6.5 years at Aviva have exceeded my expectations in ways I had not anticipated.

"From implementing value-based healthcare principles through networks and pathway, working on workplace wellbeing, to coming together as an industry during Covid-19, I feel proud of what we have achieved together to deliver great customer outcomes.

"I will miss my Aviva family and will be cheering them on as they move onwards and upwards."

In addition to her new role at Holland & Barrett, Dr Subashini will also carry on her roles as a non-executive director and wellbeing guardian for the Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, non-executive director at Healthwatch Hampshire, and a Faculty member at the Good Governance Institute.

Having participated in a number of COVER award programmes as a judge, Dr Subashini is shortlisted for the ‘Insurance Leader of the Year' award in this year's Excellence Awards.

A spokesperson for Aviva commented: "Dr Subashini M has been with Aviva for six years and we thank her for her contribution. We wish her every success in her new role and we are now searching for a successor.'