Dr Subashini M to depart Aviva

As of 1 October

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 30 September 2021 • 1 min read
Dr Subashini M to depart Aviva

Aviva’s UK Health & Protection associate medical director, Dr Subashini M, is to leave the role on 1 October.

Having first joined Aviva in 2015, Dr Subashini will officially depart from the insurer tomorrow before beginning her new role as director of science and wellness at health food retailer, Holland & Barrett.

Dr Subashini initially joined Aviva as clinical transformation lead in 2015, before taking on the role of associate medical director in mid-2017, while also creating and curating content of domain-specific knowledge for Aviva's data scientists across the insurers various markets and functions.

Speaking to COVER, Dr Subashini said: "While working in the insurance industry might not seem as rewarding as operating on cancer patients at first glance, my 6.5 years at Aviva have exceeded my expectations in ways I had not anticipated.

"From implementing value-based healthcare principles through networks and pathway, working on workplace wellbeing, to coming together as an industry during Covid-19, I feel proud of what we have achieved together to deliver great customer outcomes. 

"I will miss my Aviva family and will be cheering them on as they move onwards and upwards."

In addition to her new role at Holland & Barrett, Dr Subashini will also carry on her roles as a non-executive director and wellbeing guardian for the Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, non-executive director at Healthwatch Hampshire, and a Faculty member at the Good Governance Institute.

Having participated in a number of COVER award programmes as a judge, Dr Subashini is shortlisted for the ‘Insurance Leader of the Year' award in this year's Excellence Awards.

A spokesperson for Aviva commented: "Dr Subashini M has been with Aviva for six years and we thank her for her contribution. We wish her every success in her new role and we are now searching for a successor.'

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Emma Vaughan: The opportunities to improve protection for all

WPA policyholders gain Cleveland Clinic access

More on Income Protection

Two in three furloughed workers received wellbeing support: Canada Life
Employee Benefits

Two in three furloughed workers received wellbeing support: Canada Life

However, others received little non-financial support from employers during pandemic

Georgie Lee
clock 30 September 2021 • 1 min read
BDB Pitmans joins GRiD
Group Protection

BDB Pitmans joins GRiD

Law firm becomes latest member of industry body

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 28 September 2021 • 1 min read
Talking SME wellbeing: How to help clients use data to inform wellbeing plans
Group Protection

Talking SME wellbeing: How to help clients use data to inform wellbeing plans

'Data is critical to understanding the workforce'

Colin Fitzgerald
clock 28 September 2021 • 7 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read