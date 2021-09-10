Vitality partners with Fiit on interactive fitness

On-demand exercise

A new partnership will see Vitality offer its members access to a library of home workout sessions.

Vitality Programme members that sign up to Fiit before 1 December 2021 will receive a six-month premium subscription, providing access to Fiit's library of over 800 on-demand workouts.

These include high-intensity interval training (HIIT), yoga, Barre fitness and strength training led by fitness trainers, as well as offering live, scheduled classes and training plans.

The partnership is aimed at encouraging memvers to lead "active lifestlyes" with an incentive scheme whereby members will accrue Vitality points for workouts completed.

Nick Read, managing director of the Vitality Programme, said: "We've seen an increase in people taking part in home-based exercise during the pandemic, and it's clear this trend is here to stay.

"We know that going forward, people want a hybrid approach to fitness, with a mixture of exercising both in and out of the home, and through our new partnership with Fiit, we're able to provide our members with more flexibility in how they choose to stay healthy and active."

Daniel Shellard, chief executive of Fiit, said: "In the past year, the pandemic has not only fuelled the rise of the digital fitness sector but also redefined consumers' definition of health and wellbeing too. After months of social distancing, the pandemic has unearthed the need for health and fitness practices to be accessible and affordable, giving people the chance to take care and control of their health.

"Being active is an essential part of general wellbeing and this partnership allows us to continue on our mission of making fitness a habit for everybody, whilst also enhancing the opportunities available to Vitality members".

