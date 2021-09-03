ADVERTISEMENT

Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK

ONS data

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK

Statistics from the Office of National Statistics show a consistently increasing number of people in the UK are suffering from Long Covid symptoms for over 12 months.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) published on 2 September shows that around 970,000 people in private households throughout the UK are self-reporting symptoms of Long Covid.

While this represents a slight decrease from over one million people reported by the ONS in early June, it shows a month-on-month increase of 25,000 between July and August.

Covering the four-week period ending 1 August, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 84% (817,000) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 40% (384,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

The number of people suffering with symptoms for over 12 months has risen at a consistent rate over the past three months, with a monthly increase of 4,000 between June (376,000), July (380,000) and August (384,000).

The severity of how symptoms are impacting the day-to-day life of those suffering for 12 months or longer is also increasing, according to the statistics.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 188,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', up from 159,000 in July.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among those aged 50-69, women, within the North West region of England, working within the healthcare and social sectors.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (561,000), followed by breathing difficulties (403,000), muscle aches (306,000) and difficult concentrating, or ‘brain fog' (304,000).

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Govt plans 1% NI increase to fund social care - reports

Bupa signs three-year deal with Circle Health Group

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Critical Illness

Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK
Individual Protection

Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK

ONS data

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
Anorak partners with D2C insurance provider
Individual Protection

Anorak partners with D2C insurance provider

With Insurancez

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 02 September 2021 • 1 min read
Steve Bryan: How to make Income Protection accessible to a wider audience
Income Protection

Steve Bryan: How to make Income Protection accessible to a wider audience

'There is still so much to be done to make sure people are protected'

Steve Bryan
clock 25 August 2021 • 4 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT