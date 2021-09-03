Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) published on 2 September shows that around 970,000 people in private households throughout the UK are self-reporting symptoms of Long Covid.

While this represents a slight decrease from over one million people reported by the ONS in early June, it shows a month-on-month increase of 25,000 between July and August.

Covering the four-week period ending 1 August, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 84% (817,000) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 40% (384,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

The number of people suffering with symptoms for over 12 months has risen at a consistent rate over the past three months, with a monthly increase of 4,000 between June (376,000), July (380,000) and August (384,000).

The severity of how symptoms are impacting the day-to-day life of those suffering for 12 months or longer is also increasing, according to the statistics.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 188,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', up from 159,000 in July.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among those aged 50-69, women, within the North West region of England, working within the healthcare and social sectors.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (561,000), followed by breathing difficulties (403,000), muscle aches (306,000) and difficult concentrating, or ‘brain fog' (304,000).