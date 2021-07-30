Two-thirds of advisers return to in-person client meetings

A similar percentage of advisers have resumed day-to-day working in the office (66%), while nearly a quarter (23%) are also meeting with providers.

The survey of 56 advisers carried out earlier this month found that a further 20% are fully intent on meeting their clients face to face and 22% are planning time in the office - though for the majority, firm dates are yet to be set.

The majority of adviser firms (65%) are looking to resume in-person meetings with their providers. Just 13% have no plans to return to face to face meetings, suggesting a preference for continued remote working.

Three quarters (73%) of advisers said they're comfortable returning to industry events and conferences later this year, with the remaining 26% not yet ready

Michele Golunska, chief executive at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: "We're keen to support people back into the office and out meeting clients in person where that's preferred. What the pandemic has taught us is that we can be flexible and offer customers more choice.

"Being able to do things remotely has provided flexibility for our staff, members, and their clients, and some will want to continue in a similar vein. It's about offering choice and striking the right balance."

Commenting on the findings, Louise Colley, director of Zurich's Retail Protection business, said: "The pandemic has brought into sharp focus the importance of protection. It's also shown how the industry has done a sterling job in working together to support customers throughout.

"This includes the ability to flex and adapt, with virtual appointments and things like health screenings to help people secure valuable cover. These new ways of working, will certainly remain in place for people who may struggle with mobility or transport issues - or generally balancing appointments with work and childcare.

"That said, for many of us, face to face contact with colleagues and advisers is absolutely invaluable, and it's great to see that advisers are looking to support this where customers want it."