Vitality introduces ROI reports for group health and wellbeing

Vitality is offering employers that have implemented the health and wellbeing Vitality Programme a report detailing initiatives that are most likely to improve their business, alongside information on how their business compares to similar companies in their industry.

The ROI Calculator analyses the impact of the Vitality Programme on key health and lifestyle areas such as physical activity, smoking and nutrition, along with its impact on clinical risk factors including: blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol and BMI.

Improvements in each of these risk factors can be associated with positive impacts on individuals' health (resulting in higher life expectancy), workplace health-related productivity and job satisfaction.

Pippa Andrews, director of corporate business at Vitality said: "The past year has been extraordinary and challenging for all and - with many adapting to new ways of working - never before has it been more important for companies to understand the health and wellbeing of their employees and put in place initiatives to help improve it.



"Our research has found that not only does the Vitality Programme benefit individual employees through increased health-related productivity levels, job satisfaction and even employee life expectancy - it also improves a company's workplace culture and bottom line."