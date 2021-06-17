ProtectX4: The next generation of protection

Seven of AIG Life’s young staff explain how they started with the insurer and the motivations behind their fledging careers during a ProtectX4 presentation

Protection Review's ProtectX returned today (17 June) with a series of online TED-talk style presentations from industry commentators, followed by a panel discussion.

In a twist on the usual ProtectX format, one presentation highlighted the importance of encouraging and nurturing young talent within the protection industry.

Featuring seven of its younger employees, the presentation explored their motivations behind entering the financial services profession and their early impressions of working for the insurer.

"There are various different sources in the press noting how financial advisers are currently authorised; it's hard to pinpoint an exact number, but all sources agree there has been a significant drop in the last 20 years and again, more recently, post-Covid," said AIG Life's intermediary director, Vicky Churcher, to open the video.

"It's essential therefore that we encourage more young people to build a career in this industry that we all know and love, if there is to be a bright future."

For most of the young speakers, the common theme running through their stories was that of not having a definitive career in mind when either leaving their course of education or entering the professional world.

"Like many people in my year at school, when I left I didn't really know what I wanted to do. So when I saw a job advertised at a local supermarket, I applied and got it. It was great experience, but I knew I had more to offer and I wanted to build a professional career," said Michaella Holden.

Taljit Kang explained that after letting go of his previous dream job as a professional footballer he was left looking for a new career plan, while Lauren Hygate said that before attending an open evening that she knew nothing about financial services.

Perhaps the biggest differentiator for the current crop of young staff is the impact of Covid-19. Kang said that for personal reasons he was looking for an opportunity that would let him work from home, which he found with AIG Life following a LinkedIn job post.

"The best thing about my job is that I still get to speak about football to some of the advisers on my panel, and we have banter about each other's teams, but more importantly we get to speak about protection, which is something I am really passionate about," he explained.

Meanwhile Tom Price, who joined the insurer following the completion of a Masters degree in Management and Finance, spoke of how he has been working on his sales role for AIG from his spare room since the onset of the pandemic.

"I actually used the lockdown time to study for my Level 4 diploma for financial advice. I took my final exam in April and I am delighted to say that I passed, and I am now fully diploma-qualified. I'm told that is quite an achievement in a little over 12 months," Price said.

"After my first year in the industry, I would highly recommend it to build a long-term, stable career."