Simon Owens announced as new British Friendly chief executive

Former finance and operations director for L&G joined British Friendly as CFO in June last year

Owens will take on the role as chief executive for the mutual society with immediate effect, having spent a year in the chief financial officer position.

Previously the finance and operations director for Legal & General's financial advice business, since leaving the accounting practice, Owen has undertaken UK and European leadership positions with IBM, Aviva and Legal & General.

At the same time, British Friendly confirmed the appointment of Natalie Summerson as sales and marketing director, having most recently held senior roles with Canada Life and Aviva.

Commenting on his new role, Owens said: "Since joining the Society I have been so impressed by the Board's desire and commitment to provide the most inclusive services and support to new and existing members and intermediaries.

"I am delighted to have been offered the opportunity to lead the Society at a time when our support has never been more valuable to our members."

The Society's Chairman Stuart Purdy said: "I am delighted that Simon and Natalie have accepted their new positions with British Friendly. Their experience and passion will continue to drive the Society's proud history of paying claims and supporting our members, partners and employees.

"Their market knowledge is exceptional and their ambition matches that of the Society as we continue to focus on serving our members."