Zurich expands protection business with new hire

Sam Wells rejoins Zurich to further bolster the insurer’s retail protection team

Wells will take on the newly-created role of head of proposition innovation, responsible for the design and delivery of new insurance products.

He was previously UK sales and business development director at global underwriting agency, Further, where he developed digital health solutions including treatment and diagnostics for customers.

The appointment of Wells follows on from the hires of Nick Erskine as Zurich's new director of distribution and Hayley Robinson as group chief underwriting officer last month.

Louise Colley, director of Zurich's Retail Protection business, commented: "We are delighted to announce that Sam Wells will be joining our team. Sam will play an integral part as we move into the next phase of growing our business. This includes designing and delivering innovative new products and services to meet the needs of our customers."