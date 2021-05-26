Cirencester Friendly records increased membership, premium incomes in 2020

Friendly society membership rose to 43,000 last year as 94% of individual income protection claims were paid out

Cirencester Friendly recorded growth in memberships and premium incomes throughout 2020 despite "difficult trading conditions."

The insurer saw memberships rise to over 43,000 and premium income grow from £19.9m in 2019 to £21.4m in 2020, an increase of 7.5%, during 2020.

Over 45% of premium income was returned to Members through claims, bonuses, interest, and other benefits, while total funds reached £159.9m, a 4% increase on 2019.

In March, the friendly society detailed that it had paid 94% of claims in 2020, totalling £7.8 million in pay outs to its members.

Throughout the year, a total of 1,434 claim applications were made, of which 98.3% were eligible for consideration. This resulted in 1,255 claims to be considered and of these, 94% were paid.

Accidents and injuries were the most common reason for claims last year (29.9%), followed by Covid-19 (15.5%), resulting in the common infectious disease category increasing from 4.7% to 19.5% year-on-year.

Paul Hudson, chief executive at Cirencester Friendly, commented: "As a result of very careful business continuity planning and preparation, we were able to continue operating without interruption and maintain great levels of service to our members and supporters.

"We are proud to provide exceptional support to our members and financial advisers, through our high claims paid ratio, bonuses and further enhancing member additional benefits with the addition of GP24.

"The excellent results are a testament to the hard-working staff and the financial advisers we work alongside. The Society remains in a very strong position both financially and operationally to support our members when they need us most".