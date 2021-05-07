Insurance professionals heavily favour remote working post-pandemic

Social media survey carried out by Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) finds insurance professionals want flexible working wherever possible

The survey, which polled around 3,900 professionals in the insurance industry, found that half of respondents plan to work remotely two to three days a week once the current government guidance has changed.

Around one in five of the individuals stated they expect to spend the bulk of their week in the office and no more than one day a week working remotely once they are safely able to do so. The same proportion of insurance professionals indicated that they still intend to stay away from the office for the bulk of the working week, spending at least three to four days a week remotely.

Just one in 10 respondents plan to abandon remote working entirely and return to the office on a full-time basis.

The current ‘work from home whenever possible' government guidance will be reviewed on 21 June as part of the lockdown restriction easing roadmap.

Keith Richards, chief membership officer of the CII, commented that Covid-19 broke the "cultural and technological barriers" that were previously holding back greater adoption of remote working.

"The results of this survey show the limitations and benefits of remote working have been made clear by the Covid-19 pandemic. Clearly one size does not fit all when it comes to identifying how insurance professionals wish to work once government guidance on working from home changes," Richards said.

"There is clearly an appetite for greater remote working to persist post pandemic. Insurance professionals must now figure out what works best remotely and what tasks require personal interaction in order to deliver the best outcomes for consumers."