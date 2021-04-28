Royal London pays out on 99.6% of claims in 2020
Totalling £591 million
Insurer paid 99.6% of claims in 2020 totalling more than £591m to around 86,000 customers
Royal London paid over £136m in life and terminal illness claims last year.
Over 1,500 term life insurance claims were paid, with an average pay-out of around £73,000 per claim. The average pay-out for a terminal illness claim was around £135,000 (224 paid).
Nearly one-third of a billion pounds (£314m) was paid in whole of life claims. The average pay-out was £3,820, a yearly increase of 48%, with 99.98% of all claims paid out.
Throughout the year, Royal London paid out over £13m to families who had experienced a death due to Covid-19.
Critical Illness (CI) & Income Protection (IP)
For CI claims, Royal London paid on average nearly £73,000, with more than £133m paid out in total. Of the CI claims that were declined, Royal London said the majority did not meet the plan definition.
The most common reasons for a CI claim in 2019 were cancer (63%), heart attack (12%) and stroke (7%).
For IP, £4.1m was paid out in 2020 on new and existing claims. A total of 250 new claims were paid in 2019. The average age of an IP claimant was 40 years old.
Fewer than 7% of IP claims were not paid due to misrepresentation or a claim not meeting the plan definition, Royal London stated.
Of all protection claims received 0.4% were not paid out due to either misrepresentation or the claim not meeting the policy definition, both accounting for 0.2% of unpaid claims.
Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, commented: "Last year we paid £591m in protection claims, a record figure for Royal London. We recognise that it has been a challenging year in many ways, and the pandemic has had a devastating impact on many families. In 2020, we paid out more than £13m to families who had experienced a death due to Covid-19.
"In addition to paying claims for Covid-19, customers are also able to get support through Royal London's Helping Hand service. Customers and their families can receive access to the support of a dedicated nurse with tailored and personal support whenever it's needed, for as long as it's needed."
