Vitality extols benefits of wearable tech for healthcare

Adoption of wearable technology can benefit personal and professional health standards according to new review paper

The use of wearable technologies can have measurable benefits for improved health, according to a new review paper authored by insurer Vitality.

The paper, published by the Occupational Medicine journal, examines a number of pieces of research and studies into wearables and the effects on the health of both individuals and the general populace.

Vitality, which offers discounts on wearables for its Vitality Program members and includes the use of such technology in its incentives and reward scheme, categorises the use and benefits of wearables into four key areas within the paper.

Within health improvement, wearable technology can support health improvement through a record of activity, guiding change habits, and help people to understand their health and manage behaviours.

Elsewhere, the paper states that the use of wearables, when integrated into disease management programmes and manage risk, citing examples of tracking heart rates, the use of motion sensors to monitor employees' activity levels, and the opportunity for wearables to support social distancing.

The paper also examines performance improvement, finding that wearables may help people work better if they are healthier, happier, or more aware of their health: "This is becoming increasingly relevant to businesses who are considering the health of their workforces, and who wish to support their employees' health in the future," the paper states.

Commenting on the review paper, Dr Ali Hasan, chief medical & healthcare officer at VitalityHealth said: "Wearables have become very common in our day-to-day lives. Much of the research we reviewed indicates clear areas of benefit from these devices, in particular to help motivate people to improve and monitor their health.

"It's also clear that investing in wearables as part of an organisation's occupational health strategy is likely to be a low-risk approach which may offer many benefits, particularly as the shape of the workplace continues to evolve."