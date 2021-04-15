Jeff Woods appointed as L&G head of intermediary development

Sesame Bankhall Group director to take over from Richard Kateley at L&G later this month

L&G has announced the appointment of Jeff Woods as the insurer's new head of intermediary development, effective 26 April.

Woods joins L&G from Sesame Bankhall Group where he is currently business development director, having held previous roles across the financial services market throughout the past three decades.

In the role of head of intermediary development, Woods will lead the L&G market development team to deliver the insurer's intermediary proposition while supporting the growth of the protection market overall, helping advisers to develop their knowledge and business models while giving them the tools to highlight the risks to their corporate clients.

Commenting on his new role, Woods said: "If the last 12 months has reinforced anything, it's that health is just as important as wealth, yet only when placed in jeopardy do we truly value them. Protection policies are not there to change lives but they are there to provide a financial safety net when people's lives change.

"It's therefore even more important than ever that advisers are equipped with the right tools and information to help them talk to more of their clients about their protection needs. I look forward to joining Craig and the LGI team to support the adviser community and help grow the wider protection industry."

Woods will take over the role from Richard Kateley, who confirmed his decision to step down from the position with L&G earlier this year after more than 33 years with the insurer.

Craig Brown, director of intermediary at L&G, said: "With his passion for protection and making a difference to consumers and advisers alike, Jeff is the ideal choice to lead and continue the great work of the LGI intermediary development team in supporting and raising the profile of protection while ensuring advisers have access to information and tools to make their lives easier and to support their business growth

"I would also like to take this opportunity on behalf of the LGI team and myself, to express our gratitude to Richard Kateley for the significant contribution he has made to the development and success of LGI and the protection industry over the last 33 years. He will be sorely missed and we wish him all the very best."