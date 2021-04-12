Industry initiative aims to get women back to senior insurance roles

Six-month placements and coaching programme encourages women to re-take senior roles across insurance disciplines

A group of nine industry firms have joined forces to promote opportunities for women to return to work in the insurance senior in senior roles following career breaks.

The initiative, delivered by Inclusivity Partners, is open to women that previously taken a career break across insurance disciplines including underwriting, broking, claims, actuarial, exposure management, risk and some corporate functions.

The programme is backed by AIG Life, Chubb, Chaucer Group, Howden Group, Lockton, Marsh, Phoenix Group and Willis Tower Watson as participating organisations, and provides a six-month paid placement in one of these firms, specialist coaching, and a training, onboarding and induction process.

Figures released by the Association of British Insurers in February this year found that while 55% of people entering the industry are women, that proportion drops to 29% at board level and 24% at executive level, with "a steady decline from manager upwards."

Stephanie Dillon, founder of Inclusivity Partners, said that the issue is not exclusive to the insurance industry.

"Across the professions we see women dropping out, often due to caring responsibilities, only to find that when they are ready to return, their way back is blocked. Men do take career breaks too, but we know that these issues disproportionately impact women," Dillon commented.

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute, described the initiative as a practical solution to "a real and pressing problem."

"Finding women who trained and worked in insurance, left but are now ready to return, is a huge untapped opportunity. This initiative takes a practical and incredibly thoughtful approach to address this problem directly - by giving women the full support they need to return to work successfully and giving insurers a path to recruit from and integrate this incredible senior talent pool."