CII launches member wellbeing hub

In response to growing mental health and wellbeing awareness exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched a Wellbeing hub for its members.

The hub will compile on-demand resources designed to help members with mental health wellbeing, including articles, videos, webcasts and tailored content from its affinity benefits scheme, Perks.

The Institute also says resources highlighting the support provided by its local institutes will be added in the short-term, as well as further content during the year.

Keith Richards, chief membership officer of the CII, said: "We want to make sure that our members have access to additional support as they work to assist a growing number of consumers finding themselves in vulnerable circumstances due to the economic fall-out of Covid-19.

"That is why, in addition to the practical professional support we already offer members to develop their skills, knowledge and network, we decided to launch a wellbeing hub offering support with mental and physical health issues.

"If insurance professionals are to effectively assist customers clients it is essential that they also take care of themselves and we encourage them to give their wellbeing a boost by visiting our Hub today, which offers resources to help them, their clients and others around them."

