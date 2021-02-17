'A long way to go' for trust simplification

Recent events have created problems for life insurance trusts that are only going to get worse, says report

While steps are being taken by insurers to simplify the trust process, the protection industry still has a long way to go, Swiss Re technical manager has highlighted following a new co-authored report from Swiss Re and Insuring Change.

Following anti-money laundering legislation in 2019, the ‘Life cover payouts - changing direction' review highlights the unintended consequences of the regulation on life and critical illness (CI) insurance claimants, despite an exemption being brought in for pure protection policies last year.

The report, which examines how events of the past 12 months have unearthed a number of new issues which are likely to get worse throughout 2021, revealed that the percentage of cohabitees rose again in 2019. They accounted for one in four of all couples under 65 and over one in three of all under 45. In 2020, Covid-19 restrictions deferred many weddings, so this number is expected to increase.

Another key risk is that single life policies inched up again in 2019 to 76.6% overall (from 76%) and nearly 90% of all level life cover. With the pandemic pushing more people online, where non-advice options are simpler, this number is also expected to increase, the report suggested.

It found that non-advice level term life reached 47.3% across 2019 data provided by Swiss Re's Term & Health Watch 2020, compared to 45% in 2018.

Meanwhile, additional pressures include big probate delays in 2020, FCA and FOS requirements and increased digital expectations from intermediaries and customers.

Turning point?

The findings have spurred Swiss Re to ask if 2021 is going to be a turning point in which the market sees a life policy simplification race to beneficiary nomination.

In November last year Royal London announced a signature-free beneficiary nomination to its individual life cover and life or critical illness cover on its Personal Menu Plans, while Guardian introduced its Payout Planner approach when it launched in 2018.

Ron Wheatcroft, Technical Manager at Swiss Re said: "It's been encouraging to see insurers and intermediaries alike taking steps to protect themselves and their customers from the risks of life cover proceeds not being available to the intended recipient. But there is still a long way to go.

"Ahead of investment in designing and implementing online trust or beneficiary nomination solutions, there are various low-tech improvements that can be made to encourage correct policy setup. Fundamentally, we need to put accurate policy setup on the same footing as other product basis choices. Who we pay, and how soon, really matters to customers, so how we communicate this is vital. Addressing some of the widespread flaws in current communication could make a big difference.

"When it comes to existing business, customer engagement after the sale of the life policy is currently poor compared to other industries. The desirability of annual benefit statements has already been highlighted as a way insurers and advisers can remind customers of the benefits of their cover, so taking steps to review and improve this should be a key priority moving forward.

"2021 would be a great time to remind customers of the benefits of cover and encourage keeping it in force, whilst also inviting them to consider if their cover needs any adjustment to better meet their needs - including, of course, whether they have made arrangements for the policy to go directly to the people they intend. In particular, the new style of trusts should make this a great deal easier than those needing trustee and witness signatures."