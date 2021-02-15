Aviva teams up with Macmillan for cancer support

Access to emotional, clinical and financial support for protection customers living with cancer

A new partnership between Aviva and Macmillan has been formed to deliver a range of cancer initiatives to up to seven million customers across its direct-to-consumer, advised and group protection offering, the insurer has announced.

Over the coming year, Aviva said it will work with the charity to train more than 200 of its front-line protection claims employees to provide support to protection customers living with cancer, or who live with someone who has cancer.

The organisations aim to host a series of learning events for financial advisers and corporate employer clients, to offer guidance on giving emotional support to customers who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Support for signposting to Macmillan help services will also be integrated across Aviva's individual and group protection claims literature and claims journeys.

The insurer also said it is working alongside the cancer charity to integrate Macmillan signposting into its recently launched DigiCare+ and DigiCare+ Wordkplace health and wellbeing apps.

Aviva has been working with Macmillan Clinical Nurse Specialists since 2017, providing what it calls a "quicker claims process" for some individual critical illness customers with cancer. According to the insurer, it paid more than 300 claims for customers with cancer within a matter of days, by simply speaking to the customer's Macmillan Clinical Nurse Specialist to verify their diagnosis.

Paul Brencher, Aviva managing director of individual protection, said: "At a time when Aviva's protection customers experiencing cancer are likely to need additional support, it is right that we do everything that we can to help them get that support. I'm delighted to be entering a new phase of our partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support that will build on the success of our individual critical illness claims process with their specialist cancer nurses.

"Together, Aviva and Macmillan helped hundreds of customers and their families to quickly access financial support from their policies in 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic on cancer diagnosis and treatment, enabling them to focus on their health and wellbeing.

"Through the partnership of our two well-known brands, our aim is to lead the industry in helping more protection customers navigate the financial challenges of living with cancer and ultimately to support them in every way that we can through the on-going development of new initiatives."

'Forgotten C'

According to its ‘Forgotten C' research, Macmillan estimates there are tens of thousands of people ‘missing' a cancer diagnosis in the UK due to disruption caused by the pandemic and ongoing pressure on NHS services.

The charity warns that it could take the NHS well into 2022 to identify those individuals whose cancer has not yet been diagnosed because of the disruption caused by Covid-19. As a result, Aviva expects to see protection claims presenting with more advanced cancers throughout 2021 and into 2022.

Natasha Parker, head of corporate partnerships at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "Our partnership with Aviva enables Macmillan to provide better support for people living with cancer, particularly those struggling with the financial impact that a cancer diagnosis can bring.

"By working together we are able to signpost Aviva customers to our clinical, financial and emotional support services whilst working closely with our clinical nurse specialists to help reduce the time it takes to process an individual critical illness insurance claim. This is crucial as more than one in three people with cancer (39%) are severely financially impacted by their diagnosis. Partnerships like ours with Aviva are more important than ever before, especially at a time when people living with cancer may have more complex needs and significant financial pressures from living with cancer due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic."