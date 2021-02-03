Royal London launches protection menu adviser tool

Royal London has launched a protection tool to help advisers offer menu protection plans to clients

Advisers can input information about their client, including age, salary and whether or not they have children into the online tool, which then outlines possible cover options.

Based on an estimated cover term, the results show a menu of cover options and the likeliness of a client needing to make a claim on the suggested covers, said Royal London.

The results also show a side-by-side comparison between traditional protection plans and menu plans to show how comprehensive, flexible and cost-effective they are in contrast.

Ian Smart, product architect at Royal London, said: "Our menu tool makes it easier for advisers to talk to clients about the importance of having the right cover in place. The tool provides a simple way to show how their client's risks can be covered with a menu plan, without blowing their budget. Menu plans help to give clients greater peace of mind as they cover a wider range of life shocks, offering protection when it's needed most."