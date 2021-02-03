MSS becomes 'first to offer' remote blood pressure readings

Medical Screening Solutions (MSS) is now able to provide blood pressure readings as part of remote screenings

The remote screenings service, launched by MSS in April 2020, already consisted of a video assessment and a ‘customer kit pack' for examinees containing disposable tape measure (for waist and hip measurements), along with a home finger-prick blood-testing kit.

A blood pressure machine, which customers can keep for future usage, has been added for a small additional fee per case.

According to MSS, it is the first third-party service provider to include blood pressure readings remotely.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made it significantly more difficult for those requiring medical screenings to get access to insurance and it has also been challenging for insurers and their underwriters to get the high quality medical information they need. MSS said adding blood pressure readings to the remote screening service will widen its appeal, its value to underwriters and increase the potential pool of customers and allowing more protection insurance to be underwritten.

Jonathan Benton, managing director of Medical Screening Solutions, said: "We're delighted to be enhancing our remote screening service with this innovative addition. The team have been working hard to get this up and running for our customers. We have learnt a lot over the past months providing remote screenings and, with the latest lockdowns, we felt it was the right time to enhance our services. While a remote approach is unlikely to ever fully take the place of face to face medical screening, we do see remote screening as being here to stay and part of the suite of services available to our customers."