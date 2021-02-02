The Exeter: HealthWise usage more than doubled in 2020

Health app provided by Square Health used by more members than ever before during Covid-19 crisis

Following a 527% spike in year-on-year usage last March, remote GP appointment were the number one used service by The Exeter members in 2020, with 91% of members receiving advice or an onward referral following their consultation.

In addition, physiotherapy and mental health support were popular resources, with 46% of members accessing mental health support due to anxiety, stress and depression.

Steve Bryan, director of distribution & marketing at The Exeter, said: "Working in the interests of our members is at the heart of what we do, so our priority throughout the pandemic has been to provide valuable support to make members' lives that little bit easier in the most uncertain of times.

‘'We've been dedicated to making sure our members have the right support during the crisis, this has included waiving premiums where requested, and extending cash benefits on our private medical insurance, but one of the most rewarding outcomes is to see how members have valued HealthWise. Whether it's physical or emotional support, the app has made a huge difference to the lives of our members and their families, while relieving some of the pressure on our incredible NHS and front-line workers."

Developed by Square Health, The Exeter's HealthWise app also gives members access to other core benefits in addition to on-demand GP services, physiotherapy, and mental health support, including second medical opinions, nutritional advice, and lifestyle coaching modules.

Steve Casey, marketing director at Square Health said: ‘‘At a time when visiting local GPs, physiotherapists and nutritional experts is not possible, digital health platforms, such as HealthWise, continue to play an essential role in helping people live a healthy life from the comfort of their own home. It's a hugely encouraging sign to see so many are reaping the benefits of remote GP appointments and general health support.

"We don't know what lies ahead, but we do know that health technology will continue to come into its own and that the importance of value-added services cannot be understated.''

The Exeter has produced a HealthWise 2020 report, giving advisers insight into the full usage of its value-added services. A copy of the report can be downloaded from here.