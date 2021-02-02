Millions worried about medical treatment access

Delays to diagnosis, treatment or operations impacting UK adults and many feel isolated or depressed

As many as 6.8 million adults (13%) are worried that they won't be able to get medical treatment they need during lockdown, with people aged over 55 particularly concerned, the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor has revealed.

They survey of 4000 also found that 7% of UK adults (an estimated 3.7 million) said they, or a family member, have experienced delays to medical diagnosis, treatment or operation, while LV= is anticipating a rise in advanced stage cancer diagnoses and claims in 2021 and 2022 as a result of the backlog.

In April 2020, the insurer recorded a 45% fall in critical illness claims compared to 2019 figures. Figures show about 2,700 fewer people were diagnosed with cancer each week last year, and in May 2020 there was a 47% fall in urgent cancer referrals compared to May 2019.

Lonely and anxious

The pandemic, lockdown and fears about contracting Covid is also having an impact on the mental health and wellbeing of the UK, the study showed, with an estimated 13.7 million adults - 26% of the adult population - saying that they have felt lonely or isolated over the past three months.

Over half (52%) of women said they have felt stressed or anxious in the past three months compared to a third of men (33%), while 28% of parents of 18-21 year olds' fear that their children are feeling isolated or depressed.

The research revealed that 18-24-year-olds are more likely (36%) to feel isolated or lonely compared to the general population (26%), while 39% of parents with kids at university worry about their education being disrupted and 26% are concerned about the impact of this on their exams.

‘Extra support'

Debbie Kennedy, director of protection at LV=, said: "The pandemic has highlighted the importance of financial resilience and revealed just how precarious the finances of many people are, particularly those who are self-employed, and highlights the important benefits of protecting income.

"Fears about the financial impact of coronavirus, impending jobs losses, disrupted education and isolation caused by lockdown are all factors behind the general population's rising anxiety levels.

"We have an opportunity as an industry to show that we have the solutions to address these concerns and there is more we can offer beyond the product.

"At LV=, we are proud to offer a range of mental health and medical support services for members. These include remote GP consultations and counselling via LV= Doctor Services for vulnerable customers who need extra support, and a dedicated emotional wellbeing helpline for young adults up to the age of 23, who may be children of our members, or policyholders."

Yesterday we reported that longer NHS waiting times are expected after second Covid peak. Around 4.5 million people in England are waiting for hospital care - the highest number on record - and while it is hoped they will be treated within 18 weeks, the ongoing disruption to non-Covid care has meant the number of people being forced to wait more than a year for healthcare has soared from 1,398 to 192,169 in just a year.