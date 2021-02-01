MetLife pays 92% of individual protection claims

MetLife UK approved 92% of individual protection claims totalling £12.1m last year

MetLife claims data from 2020 shows that it paid 14,036 individual protection claims over the past 12 months.

It also paid 7,362 hospitalisation and 353 funeral benefit claims last year. Almost 90% of hospitalisation claims for sickness related admissions.

Its figures also show that the pandemic had a significant impact of people's health in 2020, with MetLife paying out 244 claims totalling £434,204 in benefit for claims directly caused by Covid-19.

Around 4000 claims for children were paid - an average of 15 per day - as were 118 Optional Active Lifestyle benefit claims, said MetLife.

Stats also show 353 funeral benefit (death by natural causes) claims paid, 80% of hospital claims were for adults, while 20% were for children. Just over 6,000 claims for broken bones were paid, of which 59% were for adults and 41% for children.

Stuart Lewis, head of claims, at MetLife, said: "These claims statistics demonstrate the real value individual protection policies can provide and show that our customers and their families will be supported when they need it most - particularly when the unexpected happens. Alongside traditional individual protection policies, we are proud to protect the everyday, unforeseen events which happen when going about our daily routine.

"The pandemic has changed many things about people's lives in 2020, and whilst our data shows it has not changed the way our policy protects people and pays claims, it has changed some of the causes."

He explained that claims for people injured jogging, dog walking, cycling, doing DIY, trampolining in the garden have replaced those for people injured playing team sports, in car accidents and at work.

"A true measure of the value of something is how it responds to the unexpected," said Lewis. "Nobody could have foreseen a global pandemic, but at MetLife we are truly proud to have been able to pay 244 claims and £434,204 in benefit for claims directly caused by Covid-19.

"Our claims philosophy is built on the trust that one day, should a customer find themselves in an unfortunate situation, that we are there for them when they need it most. We pay valid claims in a timely manner and with the utmost sensitivity."