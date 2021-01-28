Zurich speeds up underwriting process

Pre-application ‘decision indicator’ to give advisers instant underwriting decisions

A ‘smart and interactive' new tool, equipped to cover 90% of its pre-application telephone enquiries, has been adopted by Zurich, according to the insurer.

Available through Zurich's Life Protection Platform, the pre-application tool been designed to provide an instant decision on underwriting decisions before advisers complete full applications on behalf of customers.

Powered by iPipeline's SSG Digital Platform, Zurich said the new option will save time by reducing the need for calls to its pre-application underwriting service.

Once on the platform, advisers need to enter key information about their clients such as age, nicotine usage and the required sum assured.

Further information such as medical history and lifestyle can also be entered for more accurate indicative decisions.

Where information isn't available, advisers can skip questions and standard assumptions are applied, speeding up the application process, said Zurich.

Advisers can revisit and edit cases later via a dashboard using a reference number, or if they wish to discuss the application with an underwriter.

Indicative decisions given are across a range of Zurich's protection products and benefits, not just the one selected. This includes life cover, critical illness, income protection, waiver of premium and total & permanent disability. Where it's expected a case will need to be referred to an underwriter, the tool gives a range of indicative decisions, showing a minimum, maximum and expected outcome from the referral, Zurich added.

'Leading the way'

Commenting on the launch, Nicky Bray, Chief Underwriter for Zurich's life business said: "We're on a constant mission to make applying for cover as simple and smooth as possible for both advisers and their customers. We know that misconceptions about cost and existing illnesses can be barriers to people taking out life insurance. We're confident that by presenting advisers swiftly, with accurate information about all of the solutions on offer, we can challenge that view.

"We're confident that by providing advisers with a self-service option that they can access around the clock, we're supporting them in delivering the best possible service for customers. Ultimately, we're keen to ensure that as many people as possible benefit from protection and the financial resilience it brings to them and their families."

Jeff Woods, Sesame Bankhall Group, added: "This is great innovation and will greatly assist advisers to more easily, 24/7, set expectations with their customers as far as cost and cover is concerned. Zurich seem to be leading the way in digitising much of the customer and adviser process which is great to see and I am sure there is yet more to come."