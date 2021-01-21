Partners& appoints head of business protection

Chartered insurance broker Partners& has appointed James Porter as head of business protection

Reporting to group commercial director, Chris Jelf, the role will take responsibility of embedding people risks into the firm's business insurance offering.

James Porter [pictured] bring 20 years of experience to the position, with a career that's involved Aon, Barclays and Mercer.

He will build the team and help develop its business protection proposition, said Partners&.

Chris Jelf: "We believe an effective insurance programme must include the management of people risks. Through the recruitment of James and the development of our business protection proposition, we are well placed to build the best advisory business in the UK. James is a fantastic example of the talent joining our firm and I'm confident he will make a positive contribution for our clients."

Porter added: "We have a huge opportunity to shape the business protection market with our advice-led proposition. The Partners& ecosystem and entrepreneurial culture within the organisation means we can make a real difference for our clients."