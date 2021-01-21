Royal London adds 'innovative' Underwrite Later option

Allows clients to get cover straight away for business protection and relevant life plans

Royal London has added an Underwrite Later option for life cover on its Business menu and relevant life plans, which will allow cover to be offered while medical evidence is being obtained.

The option will be available straight away for life cover plans up to £3.5m while Royal London requests medical evidence and completes the underwriting assessment.

The plans can stay in force for up to six months while evidence remains outstanding.

According to Royal London protection specialist Jennifer Gilchrist, business protection has an average straight-through processing rate of around 50% compared to traditional protection which is over 80%, so it is expected that the Underwrite Later option will address this gap and help speed up the underwriting process for business protection applications, especiallyfor those who may be older and with a high sum assured.

She said: "The questions for us was how can we improve that journey for advisers and one of the things that comes up quite a lot is: how do advisers keep their clients engaged during what can be a lengthy process? And how to give clients peace of mind by giving them protection for their business more immediately."

Royal London has estimated that 93% of Business menu and relevant life plan applications will be eligible to be placed on risk immediately following the introduction of Underwrite Later.

The option will be available to advisers online if Royal London can't offer terms straight away and the clients the eligibility criteria. Once all evidence has been received, the application will be assessed as normal to make a final decision.

'Impressive'

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, said: "Our new approach to the underwriting journey gives advisers and their clients greater flexibility and relieves uncertainty over the availability of face to face medicals. The Underwrite Later option improves the customer experience and provides them with the reassurance that they're covered straight away."

Tony Mudd, divisional director, development & technical consultancy at St. James's Place Wealth Management, said: "I see this as a valuable additional tool that will not only make Royal London's life offering simpler and easier for advisers but will also enhance advisers' confidence and credibility in the eyes of their clients. For me this is yet another example of Royal London's desire to innovate and promote protection and the fact that they have done so in such challenging times is all the more impressive."