Johnny Timpson to leave Scottish Widows

Johnny Timpson has decided to step down from his role at Scottish Widows after 30 years at the insurer.

Johnny Timpson has announced he will be leaving Scottish Widows and Lloyd's Banking Group in April, after 30 years at the insurer.

It is understood that Timpson intends to offer his services as a consultant.

He told COVER: "I remain absolutely focused on improving consumer financial, physical and mental health and also their financial resilience, particularly to income shocks. In addition I'm committed to improving both consumer and small business financial inclusion and access to individual and workplace financial protection and wellbeing solutions. The importance of these need areas having been amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic together with the risk transfer to consumers and businesses that has resulted from a decade of welfare and workplace benefit reform.

"I wish my Scottish Widows and Lloyds Banking Group colleagues every success for the future and thank them for their friendship and support - especially Scottish Widows' support for my wider industry, third sector and government activity and also for enabling me to work with Dr Marius Barnard, and more recently, collaborate with Dr Mike Mosley on highlighting physical, mental and financial health and wellbeing inter-relationships. I would also especially like to thank industry colleagues plus media and charity sector connections who have assisted me when working at Scottish Widows and I look forward to continuing to work with you when I enter this new phase in my career."

Towards the end of last year, we reported that Timpson's three-year tenure in his public office role as Cabinet Office Disability Ambassador for the insurance industry is coming to a close - a role that the Cabinet Office is currently recruiting for. However, he is to continue to support the Cabinet Office Disability Unit work on the development on the new National Disability Strategy, alongside work with industry professional bodies and groups.

We also recently revealed that Timpson has accepted an invitation to join the Prime Ministers Champion Group for Dementia.