HealthHero acquires MyClinic

Irish telehealth provider is latest firm to be acquired by digital health tech brand

Towards the end of last year, we reported that Medical Solutions had rebranded as HealthHero and that the firm had acquired digital triage provider Doctorlink.

Founded in Dublin by doctors Daniel Clear, James Ryan and Terry Deeney, MyClinic provides online repeat prescriptions, mental health, physiotherapy and wellbeing products, as well as video consultations with healthcare professionals ranging from GPs, therapists, and fertility specialists.

HealthHero said the acquisition of the direct-to-consumer business will allow it to expand and develop its holistic approach to treating the ‘whole' patient.

Dr Daniel Clear, co-founder and MD of MyClinic, and consultant psychiatrist comments: "The driving force behind MyClinic has always been offering better access to doctors and specialist healthcare advice, so becoming part of the HealthHero team feels like the perfect fit. Our own holistic approach to healthcare is reflected in HealthHero's services, as doctors ourselves, we are pleased that as part of the HeathHero family we will continue to offer effective healthcare support and reach more people than ever across Ireland, with even the most time-poor patients able to access health expertise."

Ranjan Singh, co-founder and CEO of HealthHero comments: "We are delighted that MyClinic has joined HealthHero's expanding team. There is significant demand for distributed and remote healthcare models in Ireland, where access to primary healthcare can be challenging and unlike the UK is often not free at the point of use. Since the onset of Covid-19 HealthHero saw demand for its UK and Republic of Ireland services increase by over 300%, and MyClinic has reported a similar surge in demand. It's an exciting time for HealthHero to add a direct-to-consumer offering to our services.

"HealthHero's technology platform and existing commercial relationships in combination with MyClinic's clinical expertise and products will give providers and patients access to a compelling holistic proposition."