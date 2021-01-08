RGA launches underwriting portal

Built-in underwriting rules

OPAL IS’s Pandora platform has integrated with UnderwritingPal (UWPal), a newly launched underwriting engine from RGA

RGAX's UWPal is a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) engine that allows a firm's underwriting rules to be regularly and effectively optimised and updated with the latest medical insights. Using behavioural science and industry expertise to deliver digital underwriting solutions that are mobile-friendly and scalable, UWPal is aimed at a range of firms, from those with limited or no underwriting capabilities to traditional life insurance providers. Pandora, a digital platform used by a...

