RGA launches underwriting portal
Built-in underwriting rules
OPAL IS’s Pandora platform has integrated with UnderwritingPal (UWPal), a newly launched underwriting engine from RGA
RGAX's UWPal is a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) engine that allows a firm's underwriting rules to be regularly and effectively optimised and updated with the latest medical insights. Using behavioural science and industry expertise to deliver digital underwriting solutions that are mobile-friendly and scalable, UWPal is aimed at a range of firms, from those with limited or no underwriting capabilities to traditional life insurance providers. Pandora, a digital platform used by a...
More on Underwriting
LV= loosens underwriting restrictions for FPP IP
‘More than 70% of cases accepted with no further evidence required’
iPipeline launches 'indicative decision' underwriting tool
Available within SSG Digital platform
Aegon IP goes live on UnderwriteMe
Brings total IP providers to five
Luke Ashworth: 'Failure is the seed of opportunity'
The Big Interview
HealthHero acquires Doctorlink
Covers 20 million in Europe