Renew Life to enter into administration

PI insurance revoked amid market ‘nervousness’

Renew Life to enter into administration
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Life insurance broker Renew Life Risk Management files for insolvency amid Covid woes

As COVER understands, one of Renew Life's main lead suppliers - a Welsh-based firm responsible for 35-40% of its sales - has ceased trading as a result of Covid business interruption. This combined with the prospect of revoked professional indemnity (PI) insurance early this year has forced the telephone-based life insurance brokerage to enter proposed administration. Renew Life owner Colin Potts told COVER that the trouble started in December when he was informed that his firm's PI insurance,...

To continue reading...

More on Adviser / Broking