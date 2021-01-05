Square Health committed to medical screenings despite lockdown

‘We are committed to providing the best service we can for face-to-face and remote examinations’

Medical screenings provider Square Health has announced to its partners - many of them protection and health insurance providers - that is undertaking an impact assessment on its ability to provide face-to-face screenings for insurance applicants in light of the Prime Minister's announcement of a third lockdown yesterday.

In an email to clients, Square Health said: "This assessment is ongoing and we are working with our partners to ensure that we undertake what's best for all concerned given the gravity of the pandemic."

According to the current guidelines in England, work is allowed to be carried out in people's homes. Specifically, the guidelines state: "Where it is necessary for you to work in other people's homes - for example, for nannies, cleaners or tradespeople - you can do so."

In light of this Square Health said: "We are committed to providing the best service we can for face-to-face and remote examinations and based on the above guidance we will work with our suppliers to deliver the service. Of course the devil will be in the detail as there are a great deal of moving parts especially as other nations in the UK have different guidance."

In November, both Square Health and Medical Screening Solutions announced they would continue to provide face-to-face medical screenings despite the second lockdown where possible.

A statement from Square Health read at the time: "As it stands at the moment, the guidance for England does allow our service to continue however I expect we will see some impact on service level agreements (SLAs) either from customers not wanting to be seen during lockdown or suppliers feeling uncomfortable about travelling. The same goes for Scotland and Wales."

As was the case then, virtual screenings can be used where a face-to-face meeting is not favoured by the customer or where not possible.

Square Health announced its approach to PPE and Covid risk assessment when it resumed face-to-face medical screenings at the end of May.

Medical Screenings Solutions also intends to provide face-to-face medical screenings where possible.

In light of the Prime Minister's latest announcement, Jonathon Benton, managing director of Medical Screenings Solutions said: "Having reviewed the UK government guidance plus those of the devolved administrations, I'm pleased to say, we believe that we can continue to provide face to face services through this period. These will need to continue to be done in a Covid secure manner which will include our pre - appointment making protocol, pre-appointment risk assessment coupled with the wearing of appropriate PPE. We are also reminding our medical examiners of the need to continue to perform a symptom check on themselves to ensure all parties involved in the visit remain safe.

"As a consequence of the imposed national restrictions, we do expect some disruption to our medical examiner network and its capacity. This, in the main, will now be due to people needing to ‘shield' due to being more vulnerable or simply having to prioritise childcare due to schools being closed etc. The MSS team are working very hard to provide a good level of service although we appreciate that we may not currently be meeting our usual very high standards.



"We do also recognise that a significant number of customers may not want an appointment during this period of national restrictions. That is clearly their prerogative and anyone not wanting to proceed with an appointment at this time will have their case placed on hold and diarised for us to recontact them in due course."