Aviva: £36.5m paid to customers for Covid-19

Total claims paid to customers between start of pandemic and end of Q3 2020

Of the £36.5m paid out to customers impacted by coronavirus by Aviva so far, the vast majority (£36m) were Covid-related death clams and for guaranteed (over 50 type) products - to around 1,680 people.

Worryingly, critical illness (CI) claims over the year to end of September are down 20% and currently they are 10% down on previous levels. However, Aviva's claims philosophy manager Jacqueline Kerwood, told COVER that Aviva expects to see the same number of valid claims this year, just notified later.

Child CI claims were also down between March and June, however they had returned to normal levels by October.

For income protection (IP), less than 10 claims were paid (for intensive care support) and via its Covid Support Service just under 50 had some benefits paid for.

Kerwood explained that Aviva has seen non-urgent, non-Covid related IP claims and rehab services for issues such as joint, neck and back pain, however not an increase in mental health claims during the pandemic.

She added that this could perhaps be attributed to people taking a more proactive approach to wellbeing during Covid.

An Aviva report, launched in conjunction with its DigiCare prevention offering for individual protection yesterday, revealed that mental health worries are the biggest wellbeing concern among people during Covid, with 39% of people reporting increased awareness during the pandemic, a trend that can be seen across all age groups.

Aviva said customer satisfaction around its claims services have improved during Covid - 15% of claims are settled within one day (improved by 1% on 2019) and nearly three in five (56%) are settled within 30 days (improved by 6% on 2019).