HealthHero acquires Doctorlink

Digital triage provider joins UK-headquartered health tech firm that recently took on Medical Solutions

HealthHero has acquired UK digital triage provider Doctorlink following a number of recent acquisitions.

Last month we reported that virtual GP service provider Medical Solutions had rebranded as HealthHero.

The business was formed when pan-European investment house MARCOL joined forces with Ranjan Singh, a digital entrepreneur and investor. HealthHero recently announced the addition of experienced workplace mental wellbeing provider Validium. In August 2020, the company acquired Berlin-based telemedicine platform Fernarzt.

Headquartered in the UK, it also operates in Ireland and Germany and provides a range of digital health services covering 20 million people across the continent.

Ranjan Singh, CEO and co-Founder at HealthHero said: "This marks an exciting step for both Doctorlink and HealthHero. By working together, we aim to create the gold-standard in digital primary healthcare services by combining Doctorlink's industry leading tech tools with our existing platform and best in breed clinical operations."

Doctorlink provides care for over 12.5 million patients in the UK across more than 1500 GP surgeries in the NHS. The digital triage provider was in a period of accelerated user acquisition before the announcement, having seen a 250% increase in its active user base and 900% growth in video consultations over the last nine months, while the number of GP clinics using the platform had tripled.

Rupert Spiegelberg, CEO of Doctorlink, added: "I am delighted that Doctorlink will be able to take the next step of its journey within the HealthHero family of companies enabling it to offer a broader and deeper set of services to its customers and invest more in its world-beating technology platform. I have enjoyed every minute of what has been an incredible year for the company and believe we have found the right strategic fit for the business."

"With HealthHero's unique and innovative approach to digital health delivery, my hope is this collaboration can help us embrace and move towards a future where healthcare is much more user-friendly and better for patient outcomes."