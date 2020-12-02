Doctor Care Anywhere adds e-prescription home delivery option

Partnership with Signature Pharmacy will enable medication to be delivered to home or address of choice

Following a 20-minute consultation with a Doctor Care Anywhere (DCA) GP, patients will now be able to choose to have their private prescription delivered to them, wherever they are in the UK. The service is available seven days a week.

Same-day deliveries will be available in London, and next day for the rest of the UK, including Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and Isle of Man. For most regions, deliveries will be free of charge, with a small fee required in certain areas.

Provided by online provider Signature Pharmacy, DCA said the e-prescription service will be available to the two million eligible lives it covers in the UK through its main channel partnerships, as well as all new and existing customers directly signed up to the DCA platform.

Dr Bayju Thakar, managing director and founder of Doctor Care Anywhere, said: "This is another major step forward in our unceasing quest at Doctor Care Anywhere to make integrated care for our patients a practical reality. Covid-19 has created unprecedented demand for digital healthcare solutions. We are delighted that this latest enhancement of our e-prescriptions service will deliver the care patients need, wherever they are in the UK, in a timely, secure and Covid-compliant manner".

Reece Samani, superintendent pharmacist and founder at Signature Pharmacy, said: "We're delighted to partner with Doctor Care Anywhere to bring people their medicines safely and hassle-free. Our convenient, affordable prescription delivery service is the perfect complement to the on-demand nature of the consultations offered by DCA, and together we can ensure people's healthcare journeys - whether for repeat or one-off prescriptions - are smooth, quick and safe."

DCA patients can keep a note of all their prescriptions on their secure digital patient record, which can be accessed at any time.