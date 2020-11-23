Aviva to sell full stake in Italian life insurer

Insurer has agreed to sell its entire shareholding in life insurance joint venture Aviva Vita

Aviva has announced that it has agreed to sell its 80% stake in Aviva Vita to its Italian shareholding partner UBI Banca.

Aviva said the transaction represents an "important strategic milestone" as it continues to refocus its portfolio.

On completion, Aviva will receive around €400m in cash consideration. The transaction represents a multiple of 8.4 times Aviva Vita's 2019 IFRS profit after tax, 1.0 times Solvency II Own Funds at 30 June 2020 and 1.2 times net asset value at 30 June 2020.

In addition, a subordinated loan of €40m, provided by Aviva Italia Holding S.p.A. to Aviva Vita, will be repaid in full at completion.

Aviva said the transaction will increase Aviva's net asset value as at 30 June 2020 by £0.1bn, strengthen Aviva's Solvency II capital surplus by £0.2bn and increase its Solvency II coverage ratio on a shareholder basis by approximately four percentage points.

In 2019, Aviva Vita's IFRS profit after tax was £52m and it did not pay a dividend. The gross assets of Aviva Vita were £16.3bn as at 30 June 2020.

Aviva said the proceeds will be used to strengthen its central liquidity and will be considered as part of its broader capital management and debt reduction objectives.

Customers of Aviva Vita will continue to deal with the company as usual and there is no impact to customer policies as a result of this announcement. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to complete in the first half of 2021.

Aviva has three other operating insurance entities in Italy, including Aviva SpA (joint life insurance entity with UniCredit), Aviva Life SpA (100% owned life insurance entity) and Aviva Italia SpA (100% owned general insurance entity).

Amanda Blanc, chief executive officer of Aviva, said: "Our strategy is about focus and delivery. The sale of Aviva Vita is another important step forward as we reshape our portfolio and follows the recent announcement of the majority sale of our Singaporean business. We will continue to be decisive as we seek to transform Aviva for the benefit of our shareholders."