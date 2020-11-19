Shepherds Friendly unveils 'straightforward' rebrand

New brand identity is ‘next step’ in its bid to further enhance the customer journey for its members

Protection mutual Shepherds Friendly has redesigned its website and branding as part of a rebrand that has put simplicity at the forefront of its marketing approach.

As part of the rebrand, Shepherds Friendly has unveiled a new logo and strapline: ‘Straightforward personal finance.'

It has also developed new marketing materials and updated its website for advisers and members with a revamped visual identity. The friendly society's name will remain unchanged.

The mutual, which was formed in 1826, consulted its members as part of the rebrand process, receiving 2,000 pieces of member feedback which included reviews and focus groups which helped inform the outcomes. According to the firm, simplicity emerged as a reoccurring theme.

'Keep things simple'

Ann-Marie O'Dea, CEO at Shepherds Friendly, said: "We have a long heritage and yet we have a thoroughly modern and ethical approach to serving our members. Our rebrand is more than just a new look; it represents what we stand for and is the next big step in what is a wider project to add more value for new and existing members alike. We believe in the mutual society ethos, which means we are responsible to our members and their advisers, but we want to make this even more relevant for today's consumer. And we very much believe in the power of keeping things simple.

"We've chosen to focus on simplicity because that was a recurring theme when members told us what they liked about Shepherds Friendly. Members said that the way we keep things simple was a real positive. So, we've listened to them and have given this idea centre stage by making simplicity our new promise to members. Our new brand identity stands us in good stead to continue providing a great service to our members, and also our intermediaries, for the next 194 years and beyond. It's also the perfect launchpad for the plans we have in place to make their journey with us even better."

This year, the society ranked 21st out of 100 in the 2020 Sunday Times Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For list and won the COVER Customer Care Award for 'Customer Care Above and Beyond'.

Ian Sawyer, commercial director at Assured Futures, said: "This rebrand brings Shepherd's Friendly's image up to date at a time when friendly societies are becoming ever more relevant. The ramifications of Covid-19 mean that life may become tougher for the everyday person, so trustworthy and member-led societies have a big role to play in providing simple and easy-to-understand financial services that have the customer's best interests at heart."