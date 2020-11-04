'Business as usual' for medical screenings despite UK lockdown

Both Square Health and Medical Screening Solutions will continue to provide face-to-face medical screenings

In light of the government's allowance for people to continue to work even if they cannot work from home during lockdown, two of the main providers of medical screenings have announced they will be taking a ‘business as usual' approach over the coming month where possible.

However, service level agreements (SLAs) are likely to depend on a customer's willingness to accept people into their homes.

A statement from Square Health read: "As it stands at the moment, the guidance for England does allow our service to continue however I expect we will see some impact on SLAs either from customers not wanting to be seen during lockdown or suppliers feeling uncomfortable about travelling. The same goes for Scotland and Wales."

In Northern Ireland, Square Health suppliers have paused services in light of regulations that state that close contact services in a private dwelling are not allowed.

The medical services provider said virtual screenings can be used where a face-to-face meeting is not favoured by the customer or where not possible. It will keep its clients updated regarding postcodes that have no - or significantly reduced - capacity.

Square Health announced its approach to PPE and Covid risk assessment when it resumed face-to-face medical screenings at the end of May.

Medical Screening Solutions

Medical Screening Solutions has also reassured its clients, which include Guardian, that it also intends to continue to provide face-to-face medical screenings.

A service update from the provider confirmed that most of its customer service and administration staff are back to working from home.

It said: "We are operating a ‘business as usual' service and you can continue to contact us via the usual office telephone numbers, mobile numbers and email. As our doctors and nurses are unable to work from home, we feel it is appropriate and important for them to continue carrying out appointments in their usual setting, whether this is in clinic or in people's homes.

"We acknowledge that some customers may not want an appointment during this period of national restrictions and that is clearly their prerogative. Anyone not wanting to proceed with an appointment at this time will have their case placed on hold and diarised for us to recontact them in due course."

Medical Screenings Solutions said that while its network numbers have been steadily increasing in recent weeks, it does expect some further disruption to its national coverage due to a number of factors, which might include staff being requisitioned to work in hospitals, needing to shield or self-isolate or where the government's winter plan asks nurses not to work across multiple settings.

Medical Screenings Solutions also confirmed that its remote screening and home testing services, which consists of a video assessment and ‘customer kit pack', is also available for customers where required.

The provider also noted that its GPR and iGPR services currently remain unaffected.