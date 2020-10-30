Aviva extends payment deferral option

Protection customers who are struggling financially due to Covid-19 can still apply to defer premiums

In May, Aviva introduced a payment deferral option to allow customers to defer their protection premiums for three months before spreading these payments over the following nine months.

In line with FCA guidelines, Aviva has extended the offer and is updating its eligibility criteria (see below) until further notice.

It means customers with life insurance, critical illness, income protection, over 50s or whole of life policies can take a break from payments while retaining their current benefits and levels of cover. The premium deferral offer is available to customers with personal or business individual protection policies.

Aviva also confirmed there will be no impact on adviser commission.

Eligibility

• The payment deferral option is only available where the existing terms and conditions of the policy do not allow payments to be missed or deferred. Individual policy documents will confirm whether this applies to the policy.

• The policy must have started at least six months ago and there must be no more than two monthly payments outstanding.

• A premium deferral must not have already been taken on the policy.

Customers can apply for a payment deferral if their finances are negatively impacted because they, or someone in their household:

• has been made unemployed or are working fewer hours due to the coronavirus, however they expect their household finances to recover by the end of the payment deferral period, when normal payments and repayments become due; or

• is self-employed and hasn't been able to work or trade at normal levels due to the coronavirus, but are now starting to work or trade again at normal levels, or will be shortly, and therefore they expect their household finances to recover by the end of the payment deferral period, when normal payments and repayments become due.

Customers can also apply if they are acting for a business which holds a policy with Aviva, where the business has been unable to trade due to the coronavirus, but is now starting to trade again, or will do so shortly, and therefore they expect the business to make normal payments and repayments when they are due after the payment deferral period. This includes customers with business protection and relevant life policies.

Aviva said it reserves the right to request evidence or make further enquiries on customer circumstances before agreeing to defer payments.

How it works

Customers can apply at any time for their three-month payment deferral and one three month payment deferral can be applied for on each eligible policy by visiting the Aviva website where they'll find full eligibility details and can fill in an online form. (If a customer doesn't have internet access, they can contact Aviva via phone)

The full benefits provided by the policy will be maintained during the period in which payments are deferred.

Normal payments will continue from the fourth month onwards, with the deferred payments being repaid over a period of nine months or the remaining term of the policy, if shorter.

The balance of deferred payments can also be paid as a lump sum by your customer should they wish to accelerate repayment.

There will be no change to your customer's sum assured or other policy benefits.

If a claim is made during the repayment period, Aviva will deduct the outstanding amount from the claim payment.

While the above applies specifically to monthly premiums, other payment frequencies may be eligible if arranged directly with Aviva.

The insurer said that if a customer's financial hardship is expected to last longer than three months, it may be more appropriate to consider other contractual options with them under their policy terms and conditions where there may be options to permanently alter the policy benefits with a corresponding impact to customer payment.

Aviva added it will point customers in the direction of their financial advisers if there is any uncertainty about their financial situation.