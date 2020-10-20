HSBC Life launches Square Health virtual care support

A range of benefits including virtual GP, mental health support and second medical opinion

With immediate effect, existing HSBC Life protection policyholders in the UK will receive additional physical and mental health benefits, HSBC Life has announced.

The new benefits, which will be included as standard on new policies, is provided in partnership with Square Health.

The new benefit will provide new and existing customers with virtual value-added health services, including 24/7 remote GP consultations, mental health support, private prescriptions at home, second medical opinion, physiotherapy (eight video calls a year) and health MOT.

These are free to HSBC Life policyholders who have purchased their policy through an external intermediary.

With ongoing health being of increasing importance to individuals and their families, the service will provide customers with expert medical assistance and wellbeing support accessible through an HSBC Life Online Health Services App.

Mark Hussein, CEO of HSBC Life, said: "Covid-19 has changed the traditional view of how we think of face-to-face medical appointments. By introducing our new online health service we hope to help our customers meet with a remote GP virtually in the comfort of their own home.

"Our new service also provides customers with access to a second medical opinion, which means they can have a further consultation on treatment options with a UK-based medical specialist. It is essential that we diversify our product offering in the current environment and evolve to provide our customers with the best service possible."

Dr Bippon Vinayak, executive chairman and co-founder of Square Health, added: "The events during 2020 have highlighted more than ever the value of digital solutions for the delivery of healthcare. We're delighted to partner with HSBC Life UK to provide high-quality, trusted and safe medical assistance which is readily available at the point of need - day or night. We see this partnership as the beginning of a journey in which we will help people lead healthier lives and provide a trusted source of healthcare advice whatever their medical concern and wherever they are in the world."