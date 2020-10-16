Covéa appoints new managing director for protection

James Gearey has been appointed managing director for personal lines & protection

In his new role, James Geary [pictured] will be accountable for Covéa's consumer-focused products, including motor, home, pet, income protection, personal accident and life insurance.

He joined Covéa in April 2019 as corporate development & strategy director, prior to which he held senior positions with a variety of financial services organisations, most latterly as RSA's managing director of commercial risk solutions.

Geary will also continue to lead the expansion of the company's distribution strategy, with a specific focus on building new partnerships in the fintech and affinity markets.

James Reader, Covéa chief executive, said: "James has already made a significant contribution to Covéa Insurance since joining the team last year. I'm delighted that he's now taking on this expanded role and excited to continue to work with him to drive our business forward."

Gearey added: "Covéa has set itself an exciting and progressive strategy; the remit of this new role enables us to deliver on that strategy, and is supported by the significant investment we are making in our digital transformation. I am delighted to be trusted with this responsibility and, with my team, look forward to playing our part in building our future success."