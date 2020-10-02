LV= confirms exclusive discussion with Bain Capital

LV= has announced it is in exclusive discussions regarding potential transaction involving Bain Capital

Earlier this week, we reported that Sky News had hinted that Royal London was on the verge of acquiring LV= to create a ‘mutual champion'.

It also claimed that the discussions were not exclusive, with Bain Capital, the private equity back of esure, also keen on a deal.

Today, however, LV= has confirmed that it is in exclusive discussion with Bain Capital, seemingly putting the Royal London rumours to bed.

An LV= statement said: "As previously stated, LV='s board's focus is on maximising long-term value for its members and ensuring the business continues to be operated in their best interests, following the disposal of the general insurance business.

"Discussions between LV= and Bain Capital are on-going and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor any certainty as to the terms on which any such transaction might proceed. Any transaction would also be subject to regulatory approval. The two organisations will make further announcements if and when appropriate."

Bain Capital is a private equity firm with more than $100bn in assets under management, which invests across multiple sectors and industries.