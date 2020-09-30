Pandemic sparks will interest for one in six

Only two in five adults have will in place, as Covid-19 triggers action, Royal London research shows

Coronavirus has spurred one in six adults (15%) to think about their will, whether this is enquiring about a will (7%), updating an existing will (6%) or creating a new one (4%), a survey has shown.

Ahead of Free Wills Month in October, a scheme backed by charities which offers free will services to those aged over 55, the Royal London annual research among 2000 UK adults shows that only two in five adults (41%) have a valid will in place.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been the main driving force of will interest, with one in four (24%) reviewing it as a result, while more time at home has encouraged 21% to take action, followed by concerns about becoming ill (11%) and the death of a loved one (10%).

Of those without a will, one in seven (13%) admitted that it was out of date, rising to nearly one in five (18%) for those who have previously been married, which increases the risk of assets going to the wrong person.

More than four in 10 (44%) homeowners have no valid will in place and around two thirds (63%) of parents with dependent children also do not have a will.

Mona Patel, consumer spokesperson at Royal London, said: "Not having an up-to-date will can cause many complications and delays for your loved ones when it comes to inheriting assets. These complications can be greater for homeowners or parents with dependent children, so the importance of writing or updating a will is far greater for them.

"It is particularly important to make or review a will if you face a significant life event such as marriage, having children or divorce. Your actions now will do a great deal to help your loved ones after you're gone."

Former England cricketer Mark Ramprakash added: "Having a will that's up-to-date is hugely important, especially if you have dependent children or own your own home. When my personal circumstances changed, I was prompted to update my will following a Professional Cricketers' Association event in 2015 so that my children could inherit my assets without any complications or delays."