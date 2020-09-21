Neilson FS partners with GoCompare to offer protection

NFS will utilise UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform to offer life and critical illness through comparison service

Neilson Financial Services (NFS) has announced a partnership with UK aggregator GoCompare to offer protection via its panel of 14 brands, which includes major insurers such as Aegon, AIG Life, Canada Life, HSBC Life, Legal & General, Royal London and Scottish Widows.

BGL products from Beagle St, Budget Life and Virgin Money are also being offered alongside over 50s cover from One Family and British Seniors.

The partnership, which launched recently, sees NFS utilise UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform software to distribute life and critical illness options through the GoCompare comparison service.

As part of this, Neilson will provide integrated online and offline customer support allowing GoCompare customers to move between an online purchase journey and telephone guidance where required. Signposting to whole of market specialist protection advisers at Neilson-owned Neilson Place, will be incorporated into the journey where customers are declined due to having more complex underwriting or product needs.

Pippa Keefe, partnership and strategy director commented: "We are absolutely thrilled to partner with a company that has such a fantastic brand and market presence. Launched in 2006, GoCompare is one of the UK's largest comparison websites, helping people compare insurance policies based on product features, not just price.

‘Omni-channel customer service'

"The ongoing popularity of online comparison sites means that GoCompare provides a fantastic vehicle for broadening access to much needed protection products. Having the NFS omni-channel customer service approach embedded into the GoCompare purchase process ensures that people with different purchase preferences and challenges can get the cover they need in a way that suits them best. If customers start the comparison and purchase journey online but need help, they can request human guidance and either return to the online journey or be helped to complete offline, ultimately helping more people get the cover they need."

Sally Jaques, head of business development at GoCompare, added: "Getting the right life and critical illness cover is crucial to ensure that your loves ones are financially supported. That could be why these products aren't shopped around for as much as other types of insurance, because people want the reassurance that they are opting for the right type and level of insurance. Previously, this meant jumping between online and phone-based support, which would result in a customer having to start their application all over again."