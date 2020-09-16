Vitality to sponsor Women's FA Cup

Former England and Arsenal star Alex Scott has also been announced as Vitality ambassador

The Football Association (The FA) has confirmed that health and life insurance company Vitality is the new sponsor of The Women's FA Cup.

The three-year partnership, which will run to July 2023, will see the famous cup competition rebranded as the Vitality Women's FA Cup. It starts from the start of the quarter-finals of 2019/2020 competition, which takes place on 26-27 September.

The largest cup competition for female footballers in England, as many as 2.2 million people watched the 2019 final, involving Manchester City and West Ham United. It was attended by 43,000 at Wembley Stadium.

With the 2019/2020 Women's FA Cup is still to be completed, the final is due to be played on Sunday 1 November at Wembley Stadium, kicking-off at 2.30pm live on BBC One. Meanwhile, the 2020/2021 final is planned for Wembley Stadium on Saturday 22 May 2021.

Last week, ahead of the new season, the insurer unveiled a string of new partnerships with football clubs, including the likes of AFC Bournemouth Women, Crystal Palace FC Women and Leeds Utd Women and Men.

Kelly Simmons, The FA's director of the women's professional game, said: "I'm delighted that a recognised brand such as Vitality has signed up to partner with us and sponsor such a prestigious competition as The Women's FA Cup.

"We recognise that during a very difficult time for everyone that this is a big commitment that Vitality has made in becoming primary sponsor of The Women's FA Cup, and I am really looking forward to working with them as we look to grow the competition.

"This partnership not only highlights the affection that so many have for The Women's FA Cup, but it also demonstrates the growing interest in the women's game, which is something I know Vitality is keen to develop alongside us."

Nick Read, managing director for Vitality said: "We are incredibly excited to be announcing this new partnership with The FA today. We have been involved in both football and supporting women's sport for many years, and today's announcement highlights our commitment to the women's game.

"There has never been a more important time to be involved in women's football, and by working with The FA we hope to drive visibility of the women team, showcasing this great sport and encouraging millions more people get active and play football, in line with our core purpose to make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives."

Alex Scott

Ex-England player and Arsenal legend Alex Scott has also been added as a Vitality ambassador. She currently works as a TV pundit for both men and women's football.

She said: "This announcement today is great news for the sport and profile of women's football. I am pleased to be joining a brand that is shining a light on the game and driving visibility of the women's game and hopefully inspiring many more women and girls to take up football, or whatever other activity might be right for them."

Scott began her career at Arsenal Women's team, winning nine league titles and seven FA Cups, before moving to the US to join the Boston Breakers Women's Professional Soccer league. She has also represented the English national team in three World Cups and four UEFA Women's Championships, as well as Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality, said: "We're delighted that Alex will be joining Vitality as an Ambassador. Alex is an extremely experienced and talented sportswoman with an outstanding track-record in her field, and we look forward to sharing her expertise with our members to motivate them to get active and live healthier lives."