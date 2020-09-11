SMEs cite cost as 'main barrier' to wellbeing
Almost half said so
Employers lack of understanding of what wellbeing support is available, according to Health Shield
Almost of half (48%) of small-to-medium-sized employers (SMEs) say cost is the main barrier to them implementing broader health and wellbeing support, research by Health Shield has suggested. This follows a recent survey by Aon that found that engaging employees with benefits is a top priority for 99% of companies, yet only 43% have a wellbeing strategy in place. "There is a duty of care to provide such support. Moreover, business recovery post lockdown rests on having happy, healthy and engaged...
