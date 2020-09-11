SMEs cite cost as 'main barrier' to wellbeing

SMEs cite cost as 'main barrier' to wellbeing
Employers lack of understanding of what wellbeing support is available, according to Health Shield

Almost of half (48%) of small-to-medium-sized employers (SMEs) say cost is the main barrier to them implementing broader health and wellbeing support, research by Health Shield has suggested. This follows a recent survey by Aon that found that engaging employees with benefits is a top priority for 99% of companies, yet only 43% have a wellbeing strategy in place. "There is a duty of care to provide such support. Moreover, business recovery post lockdown rests on having happy, healthy and engaged...

