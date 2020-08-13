iPipeline hires national account manager for protection business

Jacqui Weddell has been appointed as national account manager for the protection technology provider

iPipeline is expanding its distribution team with the hire of Jacqui Weddell as National Account Manager.

Jacqui's experience in financial services spans over 25 years during which time she has helped and worked closely with intermediaries in both the mortgage and protection sector.

She will report into Stephanie Hydon, head of strategic partners, and will be responsible for networks and clubs in order to support adviser needs and help drive innovation and continued growth of their protection business. Her experience includes giving dedicated support and training to clients and she has strong relationships with brokers, clubs, networks and protection providers.

Jacqui is joining from Auxilium Partnership, where she was key account manager. She previously worked at Premier Mortgage Services and Legal & General.

Ian Teague, UK group managing director at iPipeline, said: "While Q2 has been challenging for the protection market, we are positive about the future and we're very pleased that Jacqui is joining us to help our key accounts to improve business.

"With market-leading solutions such as SolutionBuilder and our SSG Digital Platform, we are helping to grow the protection market and enabling our clients to succeed. We see strong growth ahead for advisers and providers who continue to respond quickly to the changing needs of consumers."

Jacqui added: "iPipeline has been very innovative in the protection market in recent years and I am excited to be joining and being able to play my part in growing sales for advisers and other distributors."