Anorak partners with open banking app Snoop

Anorak’s life insurance platform will provide Snoop customers with regulated protection advice

London and Norwich-based fintech, Snoop, has teamed up with online life insurance advice firm Anorak.

The technology provider will integrate its protection software into the Snoop open banking app, which uses machine-learning and data-driven insights to assist with its users financial decisions, such as bills and spending habits.

Anorak's life insurance platform will provide Snoop customers with access to regulated and digitally-provided advice about protection.

John Natalizia, CEO at Snoop commented: "People know they should get around to protecting their loved ones against loss of income or illness but sometimes it is easier not to think about the worst that can happen. This strategic partnership is all about making it much easier for people to protect their loved ones and helping them to get the right cover at the right time depending on their circumstances. We believe the combination of Snoop and Anorak will create a market-leading solution for protecting what matters most."

David Vanek, CEO of Anorak, said: "Snoop is all about helping consumers make better financial decisions. Anorak is all about enabling consumers to manage their financial vulnerabilities should the worst happen by connecting them to highly personalised life insurance recommendations. Working together is an obvious fit as we're transforming the way people access advice, buy life insurance, and protect their incomes against unexpected life events."

The Snoop platform also incorporates Decision Tech's energy, mobile and broadband comparison technology, alongside insights and suggestions for smarter spending (known as ‘Snoops') at over 1,000 merchants and retailers.