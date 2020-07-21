Aviva Ireland adopts UnderwriteMe rules engine

Aviva has confirmed it will use the UnderwriteMe engine for all its life protection business

UnderwriteMe and Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland (Aviva) have announced that the life insurer will use UnderwriteMe's underwriting rules engine (URE) across all its Irish business in 2020.

The URE provides Aviva underwriters with the ability to change questions, update the ‘help text' and amend underwriting rules for each channel or partner without the need for IT support.

Aviva said the use of the URE also means advisers can access Aviva products digitally, which will cut back on manual underwriting processes and so save them time.

The two businesses initially began working together following Aviva's acquisition of Friends First's life business in 2018. Aviva has now confirmed it will use the engine for all its life protection business.

Jean Larkin, manager for underwriting at Aviva, said: "UnderwriteMe's underwriting rules engine has impressed us and is a core part of our protection offering and overall strategy to put us at the front of protection technology in Ireland. We see this technology as a key part of the industry's drive to modernise and improve and we're pleased that Aviva Life and Pensions in Ireland is part of that change."

James Tait, CEO of UnderwriteMe, said: "We are delighted to have Aviva Life and Pensions in Ireland as a partner. This partnership continues to transform the way customers are protected in the Irish market. Our URE is the market-leading rules engine across the UK and Ireland and it's supported by a very exciting 2020 roadmap that will see us grow and streamline the underwriting processes for insurers, advisers and their clients across both markets."