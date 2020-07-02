Flexible furlough scheme begins a month earlier than expected

Businesses now have flexibility to bring furloughed employees back to work part time

From 1 July, Businesses are allowed to being furloughed employees back to work on a part-time basis and firms will be given flexibility to decide the hours and shift patterns of employees. The government will continue to pay 80% of salaries for the hours they do not work.

According to the government, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) has so far protected more than 9.3 million jobs throughout the pandemic, with employers claiming more than £25.5bn to support wages.

It was announced in May that the scheme would be extended to October, with the introduction of flexible part-time returning to work was originally planned for August.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: "Our number one priority has always been to protect jobs and businesses through this outbreak. The furlough scheme, which will have been open for eight months by October, has been a lifeline for millions of people and as our economy reopens we want that support to continue.

"Giving firms the flexibility to bring back furloughed workers on a part-time basis will help them work gradually and help them plan for the months ahead."

The government said that, from August, the level of government grant provided through the job retention scheme will be slowly tapered to reflect that people will be returning to work. Businesses will be asked to contribute a modest share, but crucially individuals will continue to receive that 80% of salary covering the time they are unable to work.